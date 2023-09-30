CM KCR allots 2BHK house for Bharat Bhushan’s family

IT Minister KT Rama Rao ordered the allotment of a double bedroom house in Jiyaguda to the family as desired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:02 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Reaching out to the family of a famous photojournalist and painter, the late Bharat Bhushan, the State government has allotted a double bedroom house on Saturday.

When Bharat Bhushan was seriously ill, the government had contributed from the Chief Minister’s Health Fund for his medical expenses. Bharat Bhushan’s wife Subhadramma thanked the Chief Minister and Minister Rama Rao for supporting them during difficult times and for now allotting them a double bedroom house.

Bharat Bhushan was a famous photographer from the State with a distinctive style. Born in 1953 in Warangal district, he served four decades in photography with an innovative style and gained national and international recognition for his many photo exhibitions on Telangana culture and rural life.

His photography reflected his passion for Telangana culture and captured the true spirit of Telangana festivals such as Bathukamma and the splendors of village life. His photographs could make it to the cover pages of books of many writers from the State.

He received ‘The Best Photojournalist Award’ on the occasion of the State formation Day celebrations on June 2, 2015. Bharat Bhushan has organised seven solo photo exhibitions and six art shows during his lifetime and won acclaim.

He worked as a freelancer for many Telugu magazines. He also worked as a regular employee of film magazine ‘Chitrabhoomi’ and ‘Adivaram’ magazine apart from writing articles in Telugu and English.

He also worked as an assistant director and still photographer for the movie ‘Ma Bhumi’ released in 1980.