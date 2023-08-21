CM KCR to announce first list of BRS candidates for Assembly polls

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:13 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: Keeping up with the tradition, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to announce the party candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections on Monday. He is scheduled to release the first list, anticipated to be comprising names of 95-105 candidates, at the party State headquarters in Telangana Bhavan here at 2.30 pm.

Sources in the party informed that the BRS chief was likely to retain a majority of the sitting MLAs. However, there could be minor changes with some of the party functionaries replacing the sitting candidates and the latter being accommodated within the party or giving them an opportunity as MLCs and other nominated posts.

The Chief Minister had made a similar move ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections which came as a major jolt for the Opposition parties. Even as the opponents were searching for their candidates, he announced the first list of BRS candidates in most of the constituencies with marginal changes. Further, he kept his promises and accommodated those who were denied tickets in various posts.

On the other hand, in an indication of the rising political heat, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao urged the party leadership to give the party ticket to his son from Medak constituency. He even accused Finance Minister T Harish Rao of creating hurdles for his son and declared that unless both himself and his son are given tickets, they would not contest in the upcoming elections.