Rythu Bima claims near 37,000

Whopping Rs 1,844.9 cr released to families of 36,897 deceased farmers

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Rythu Bima group life insurance scheme for farmers in the State has benefitted 36,897 families since its inception in 2018-19 with the kin of deceased farmers receiving a total of Rs 1,844.9 crore. About 51 per cent of the families that benefitted from this scheme are from Backward Classes followed by those from SCs and STs.

According to the Statistical Abstract released by the State Planning Board, families of BCs have received Rs 939 crore, SCs Rs 341.8 crore, STs 266.3 crore, others castes 280.1 crore and minorities Rs 17.8 per cent, which is around 1 per cent of the total amount. While the families of farmers in the age group of 49-50 years benefitted the most, 32.6 per cent of the total claims settled are of farmers in the age group of 39-48 years, 12.8 per cent are of those in the age group of 29-38 years while the 18-28 age group has accounted for 2.4 per cent of the total claims.

While 31,24,784 farmers enrolled in the scheme during 2018-19, as many as 17,979 claims were received and settled, which is around 0.58 per cent of the enrolled farmers. Similarly, of the 30,72,471 enrolled during 2019-20, the percentage of claims was around 0.62 per cent. The government has paid a premium of Rs 2,271.5 per farmer enrolled in 2018-19 and Rs 3,457.40 in 2019-20. The data also makes it clear that marginal farmers who hold less than 2.47 acres enrolled in large numbers, up to 69.9 per cent compared with medium farmers who own 9.89-24.78 acres and large farmers who own 24.78 acres and above in 2018-19. The number of marginal farmers increased to 70.2 per cent during 2019-20.

Nalgonda district topped in the number of farmers enrolled in the State with 44,06,41 farmers in both the years, followed by Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Nagarkurnool, and others. On the other hand, Nalgonda also topped in the number of claims settled which stood at 2,545, followed by Sangareddy (2,229), Kamareddy (1,687), Khammam (1,661), Ranga Reddy (1,655), Medak (1,599), Siddipet (1,572), Nizamabad (1,562) and so on.

Farmers between 18 and 59 years of age are eligible to enrol under the scheme, and a sum of Rs 5 lakh is paid to the nominee on death of an enrolled farmer irrespective of the cause of death. Settlement of the claims has to be submitted within 10 days of the death of farmers by the agricultural staff online in the Rythu Bima portal which will be automatically sent to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in two batches daily from the portal itself. LIC scrutinises the claims and the amount is transferred electronically into the nominees’ account. The nominee is not required to submit any representation to the LIC or any office for the insured amount.

