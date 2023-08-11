Golconda Fort gears up for spectacular Independence Day celebrations

During the review, officials from various line departments were told to ensure all arrangements were in place for smooth conduct of the event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:42 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderabad: Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar on Friday reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations at the historic Golconda Fort on August 15.

During the review, officials from various line departments were told to ensure all arrangements were in place for smooth conduct of the event. Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, Additional DG, Swati Lakra and other officials participated in the meeting.

A total of 14 screens would be installed at the venue and the HMWSSB would be making arrangements for drinking water. Four ambulances would be available for emergencies in the premises.