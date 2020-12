By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday conveyed his New Year greetings to the people of Telangana. He prayed for the happiness and comfort of people entering the New Year with new hopes and desires. He desired that all the attempts being made to develop the State on all fronts should fructify.

