CM KCR fulfills couple’s wish, formally names their nine-year-old daughter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: Turning the dream of a couple into a reality, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao named their nine-year-old girl at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. The parents brought up their daughter, now named ‘Mahathi’ by the Chief Minister, without naming her formally.

Suresh and Anitha, a couple from Nandigama village of Bhupalapally mandal, who worked actively in the Telangana movement, gave birth to a girl child in 2013. They decided to get their daughter named formally by the then Telangana movement leader K Chandrashekhar Rao.

However, they could not reach out to Chandrashekhar Rao who went on to become the first Chief Minister of Telangana State and hence, brought up the girl without formally naming her till date.

Upon learning about them, former Assembly Speaker and MLC S Madhusudhana Chari took an initiative and brought the parents along with the girl to Pragathi Bhavan. He took up the issue with the Chief Minister who readily accepted their request and named the girl as ‘Mahathi’.

Further, Chandrashekhar Rao along with his wife Shobha presented them with clothes and hosted them in a traditional manner. He had also extended financial assistance to the girl’s education. Suresh’s family was greatly surprised by not only getting their nine-year dream fulfilled, but also the way they were treated by the Chief Minister and his wife. They thanked the elderly couple and took their blessings.