CM KCR implemented several welfare schemes to uplift poor: Marri Rajashekhar Reddy

Developmental activities taken-up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have gone a long way in uplifting the downtrodden in Telangana, said Marri Rajashekhar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

BRS party Malkajigi MLA candidate Marri Rajashekhar Reddy participated in election campaign at shadul Nagar Moula Ali.

Hyderabad: BRS party candidate from Malkajgiri assembly constituency, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy on Monday, during the course of door-to-door campaigning at Sadulla Nagar, Moula Ali, said that developmental activities taken-up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have gone a long way in uplifting the downtrodden in Telangana.

Along with the local leaders, the BRS party leader took part in door-to-door campaigning and personally greeted voters. On the occasion, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao implemented several welfare schemes to uplift the poor and took-up a lot of developmental activities across Telangana.

“To continue these novel welfare schemes, which are specifically aimed at uplifting economically backward sections of the society, people must elect BRS candidates across Telangana. Only BRS can ensure developmental initiatives are taken-up faster in Telangana,” he said.

The BRS party assembly candidate from Malkajgiri made it clear that once elected, he will be available round-the-clock to his constituents, to resolve their problems. “My aim is to transform Malkajgiri into a model constituency,” he said.