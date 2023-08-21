Chintha Prabhakar vows to gift Sangareddy seat to KCR with massive win

Prabhakar had won the 2014 election on a BRS ticket by defeating Congress candidate T Jagga Reddy. However, he lost the 2018 election by a slender margin to Jagga Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Sangareddy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s announcement of former Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar as the BRS candidate from Sangareddy sparked celebrations across the constituency on Monday.

Prabhakar had won the 2014 election on a BRS ticket by defeating Congress candidate T Jagga Reddy. However, he lost the 2018 election by a slender margin to Jagga Reddy. As rumours of Jagga Reddy joining BRS made rounds across the State for a while, there were doubts on whether the BRS would again field Prabhakar, who however, was confident that he would be renominated.

With Chandrashekhar Rao keeping his faith in Prabhakar, who has been leading the BRS in Sangareddy for the last nine years, for a third consecutive time, Prabhakar’s followers burst crackers and distributed sweets.

Prabhakar called upon party leaders and cadre to put in collective efforts to win the seat with a massive margin to gift it to the Chief Minister.