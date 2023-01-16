CM KCR meets, consoles Gangula on father’s death

The Chief Minister attended the 11th day ceremony of Mallaiah in Karimnagar on Monday.

Mon - 16 January 23

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday met and consoled BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar over the death of his father Gangula Mallaiah. Mallaiah died of a heart attack on January 4.

The Chief Minister attended the 11th day ceremony of Mallaiah in Karimnagar on Monday. Chandrashekhar Rao, who arrived in the town by helicopter, landed at the Regional Sports School near Lower Manair Dam and visited Satyalaxmi Gardens where he paid floral tributes to Mallaiah. Later, he consoled Kamalakar and his family members.

Ministers Vemula Prasanth Reddy and Koppula Eashwar, TS Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha MPs Divakonda Damodar Rao and J Santhosh Kumar and others were present.