CM KCR pays tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary

In a statement, the Chief Minister said Savitribai Phule dedicated her life to achieve equality in the society which was crumbling under caste and gender discrimination as well as superstitions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said social activist Savitribai Phule strongly believed that human rights could be secured only through safeguarding women’s rights. On the occasion of her birth anniversary on Tuesday, he paid rich tributes and recalled her contribution to the nation to achieve social and gender equality as the country’s first woman teacher.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said Savitribai Phule dedicated her life to achieve equality in the society which was crumbling under caste and gender discrimination as well as superstitions. He recalled the encouragement from her husband Jyoti Rao Phule in this regard and said they were role models worth emulating for today’s generation.

Despite facing many challenges, Savitribai continued her fight equal rights of weaker sections and women. She fought with great determination against atrocities, Chandrashekhar Rao said, caling upon the youth to seek inspiration from Savitribai Phule’s achievements as a social reformer, a writer and a multi-talented woman and serve the nation. He said her ideas for social justice and progress of India were relevant even now.

The Chief Minister said Savitribai Phule’s services towards serving the oppressed sections till the last moments of her life, were irreplacable. He said the Telangana government was continuing the spirit of Savitribai Phule and working for equal rights of women. The State government has set an example for the country in achieving women empowerment by implementing many schemes and welfare programs in this direction, he said.