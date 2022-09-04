CM KCR remembers Telugu literary stalwart Pothana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao remembered Telugu poet and literary stalwart Bammera Pothana who translated Bhagavatham into Telugu, on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary.

He said the literary eminence of Pothana who hailed from Telangana, was unparalleled and will remain immortal in Telangana’s literary and cultural history.

Hailing him as “People’s Poet” with immense self-respect, Chandrarashekhar Rao recalled how Pothana dedicated his literary work to Lord Sri Rama instead of the then rulers and kept Telangana’s pride high.

He said Pothana’s Bhagavatham continues to remain a timeless contributor towards promotion of Telugu language and literature, besides spreading the message of “Srikrishna Tatvam” among general public.

The Chief Minister stated that the Telangana government had already taken up development of Bammera village in Palakurthy constituency of Warangal district, in memory of Pothana. Efforts are on to develop the village into a literary and spiritual centre.

He assured that the State government will continue to accord top priority to Telangana literature, poetry and spirituality.