CM KCR strengthening co-op sector: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal Urban: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard to strengthen the cooperative sector in the State, Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said Rao had helped set up ‘Trichakra thrift and credit cooperative society’ for the welfare of autorickshaw drivers in the city. Other cooperative societies were formed for workers of the MGM Hospital and Kumarpalli vegetable vendors.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 67th co-operative week celebrations here on Friday, he alleged that attempts were made to sell the lands of the 50-year-old Kalpalatha Super Bazaar during the Congress government.

“But, as an Opposition MLA, I strongly objected and succeeded in thwarting the attempts. After the formation of the Telangana State, the TRS government revived the Super Bazaar. While the society was incurring a loss of Rs 40 lakh, now it is making a profit of Rs 60 lakh. It provides employment to 60 people — 30 direct and an equal number indirectly,” he said and appreciated the society for successfully running the supermarket as well as petrol pump in the city. “I promise that I would help the Kalpalatha Super Bazaar grow,” he said.

Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar of Co-operative Societies, M Veera Brahmaiah said the State government was encouraging co-operative societies in different sectors and added that the even vegetable vendors at the Nallabelli had set up a petrol pump. “We are ready to extend all support to the management of the Kalpalaltha Super Bazaar,” he added.

Director of the Department of Language and Culture Mamidi Harikrishna, Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao, DCCM chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, Kalpalatha Super Bazaar chairman Vardhaman Janardhan and others attended the programme.

