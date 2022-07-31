CM KCR to chair meet on Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:55 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the celebrations and address the gathering at HITEX on August 8, while valedictory function will be held at LB Stadium on August 22.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will convene a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss and chalkout the arrangements for the two-week celebrations of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam (Azaadi ke Amrit Mahotsav) in Telangana. The celebrations will be organised by the State government commencing August 8. The celebrations committee chairman K Keshava Rao and other top officials will attend the meeting.

As part of the celebrations, the State government has already prepared a tentative programme and the schedule will be finalised by the Chief Minister during the meeting on Tuesday. Besides facilitating citizens to hoist national flags atop all the houses on August 15 marking the Independence Day, the government plans to illuminate Hyderabad and other major towns with colourful lights.

Essay writing, elocution, songs, drama and fancy dress competitions will be conducted for students, apart from organising events like patriotic films festival, book fairs, folk festival, art exhibitions, and among others to mark the event.