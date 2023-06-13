CM KCR to inaugurate BRS Maharashtra office on June 15

KCR will interact with the local leaders and discuss strategies to strengthen the party from the grassroot levels in Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is making significant strides in Maharashtra, actively pursuing an extensive membership drive and establishing party committees at various levels, from State to village. This surge in popularity, with a membership drive seeing about 3.5 lakh new members, has prompted the BRS to open its State office in Nagpur, Maharashtra. BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the permanent State office at Nagpur on Thursday.

On the occasion, several senior leaders from various political parties along with social activists and eminent persons from different fields are also expected to join the BRS in the presence of Chandrashekhar Rao. He will interact with the local leaders and discuss strategies to strengthen the party from the grassroot levels.

With the inauguration of the BRS Maharashtra State office, the party members and supporters will have a dedicated space to engage in political activities, coordinate campaigns, and further promote the party’s objectives. The party leadership is planning to open the party offices at Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad for which the party is scouting for suitable buildings. The party Chief will also address a training workshop for the BRS activists at Nanded on June 19.

Further, the BRS is expanding its membership base and strengthening the organisational structure aggressively in Maharashtra, which is garnering a huge response from people. According to the party sources, the BRS has already enrolled nearly 3.5 lakh new members from 15,000 villages in the State.

BRS Maharashtra Kisan Cell president Manik Kadam confirmed that around two lakh members enrolled in the party using their online platform. “Where there is an internet issue, we are using the offline method. Through the offline method, we have also got 1.5 lakh new party workers for our different wings,” he said. The membership drive will continue till June 22.