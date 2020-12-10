CM KCR to inaugurate landmark projects in Siddipet on Thursday

Includes 2,460 2BHK houses, newly built Medical College; to lay foundation for IT Tower

By | Published: 12:28 am

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for some landmark projects in and around Siddipet town on Thursday. The Chief Minister will inaugurate 2,460 double bedroom houses constructed at Narsapur under Siddipet Municipality besides inaugurating the newly built Siddipet Medical College building at Ensanpally.

He will also lay the foundation stone for construction of 1,000-bed hospital connected to Medical College in the same place. Rao will also open Rythu Vedika built at Mittapally and Telangana Bhavan constructed at Pinakini Club.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Nagulabanda village by road from Rajiv Rahadhari where he will lay foundation stone for IT Tower to mark the beginning of his tour. Later, he will inaugurate Telangana Bhavan, Rythu Vedika, Medical College building before visiting Komaticheruvu. He will go around the lake to see the development along the Necklace Road, hanging bridge and others.

After inaugurating the double bedroom houses colony, the Chief Minister will inaugurate underground drainage sewage treatment plant at Chinthala Cheruvu on the outskirts of Lingareddypally village. Later, the Chief Minister will visit Ranganayaka Sagar to inaugurate the Guest House and Irrigation office built close to Ranganayaka Sagar project. The Chief Minister will return to address a public meeting in Government Degree College Siddipet.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, district Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis inspected the arrangements on Wednesday ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit. The Commissioner announced some traffic diversions besides announcing parking places.

