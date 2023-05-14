Maharashtra former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh’s relative joins BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:53 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s relative Sachin Deshmukh has joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Sunday.

Hailing from Lathur, Sachin Deshmukh had contested from the Lathur Rural Assembly constituency in the last elections. Along with him, 60 others, including Ranganath Bodke, Anil Bellale, Manohar Bansode, joined the BRS. The Chief Minister offered the party scarf and formally invited them into the partyfold.

BRS Maharashtra leader Manikrao Kadam and MLA Balka Suman were present on the occasion.