CM KCR to release BRS manifesto on October 15

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao will direct party candidates on the poll strategies and also provide an insight into the rules and regulations to be adhered to throughout the election process.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to commence his election campaign with a series of crucial events, starting with a meeting with the party’s MLA candidates at Telangana Bhavan on October 15. Apart from presenting B-Forms to party candidates, he will release the party manifesto for the forthcoming elections, outlining the party’s vision and promises to the people of Telangana.

Immediately thereafter, the Chief Minister will embark on a four-day whirlwind tour of multiple constituencies in Telangana. After the party MLA candidates meeting in Hyderabad on October 15, he will participate in a public meeting organised in Husnabad constituency headquarters at 4 pm. He will maintain the momentum and address two public meetings in Jangaon and Bhongir constituencies on October 16.

On October 17, Chandrashekhar Rao will address massive public rallies in Siddipet and Sircilla constituency headquarters. He is scheduled to attend public meetings at Jadcherla and Medchal on October 18.

CM KCR to file nominations

Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to file his nominations as the BRS candidate from two constituencies, Gajwel and Kamareddy on the same day on November 9. As per tradition, he will first visit Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konayapalli in Siddipet Assembly segment where he will perform a special puja.

Subsequently, he will file his first nomination at Gajwel before noon, followed by the second nomination in Kamareddy at around 2 pm. He will wind up the day with a public meeting in Kamareddy, commencing at 3 pm.