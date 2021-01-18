CM KCR to visit Kaleshwaram project on Tuesday

The visit gains significance as the water level at Lakshmi Barrage reached the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 100 metres on Monday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Tuesday. The visit gains significance as the water level at Lakshmi Barrage reached the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 100 metres on Monday.

The Chief Minister will commence his day-long trip at 10 am and will fly to Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district by helicopter from Begumpet airport. After having darshan at the Kaleshwaram temple, he will reach Lakshmi Barrage at Medigadda where he will inspect the water levels at around 11.50 am. He will also hold a review meeting with Irrigation officials on the project followed by lunch. The CM will leave Medigadda around 3 pm and return to Hyderabad by 4 pm.

Following instruction from the Chief Minister, irrigation officials have already begun the exercise of lifting water from Godavari water from the various components of KLIS and sending it to reservoirs and tanks for cultivation during the ongoing Yasangi crop season.

