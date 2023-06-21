CM KCR urges farmers to bring ‘Kisan Sarkar’, end their woes in Maharashtra

Neither the Congress nor the BJP had done any thing for farmers. It is time for farmers to take over the power and decide their future, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:33 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hydearbad: To avoid staging protests on the streets for their rights, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave a clarion call to farmers to vote for themselves and bring a ‘Kisan Sarkar’ in Maharashtra in the next elections. He called for unity among farmers, urging them to support the BRS party and strive for the realisation of the slogan ‘Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar’.

The BRS President who inducting several prominent persons from Maharashtra into the party fold here on Wednesday, said Telangana could achieve the remarkable success in different fronts due to its farmer-friendly initiatives. He emphasised the need for transformative changes in the country’s political landscape, stating that unconventional approaches are necessary for qualitative development. He noted the public’s desire for change and stressed the importance of farmers’ votes in shaping their own destiny.

“India is an agrarian nation, with 42 per cent of its population depending on agriculture. Neither the Congress nor the BJP had done any thing for farmers. It is time for farmers to take over the power and decide their future,” he said.

Rebuffing claims made by BJP and other leaders that Maharashtra would face bankruptcy if it adopted the Telangana model, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that it would be the political leaders, not the farmers, who would face bankruptcy. He expressed confidence that implementing the Telangana model would bring prosperity to the lives of farmers in Maharashtra.

He attributed the successful implementation of numerous welfare schemes benefiting all communities, from socially disadvantaged Dalits to economically backward Brahmins, to his upbringing. “As a farmer’s son, I understand the hardships faced by farmers. Hence, I could address the challenges faced by the people,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao envisioned a similar transformation in Maharashtra, highlighting its abundant natural resources including the origin of Krishna and Godavari Rivers from the State. He said development took a backseat in a rich State like Maharashtra due to inefficiency of its political leadership. He pledged to establish rice mills in Maharashtra to process the State’s rice production, ensuring profitable opportunities for farmers. He also assured uninterrupted power supply and free quality irrigation water for Maharashtra farmers within two years of forming the government.

The BRS President stated that the BRS membership in Maharashtra crossed around 10 lakh and will soon reach 50 lakh soon. He thanked farmers and people of Maharashtra for the overwhelming response to his public meetings, reaffirming his commitment to expanding the BRS party across the country.

He asked the party leaders to constitute committees at the village level to engage with the people and disseminate information effectively, focusing on various sections of society such as farmers, women, Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, and youth.

On this occasion, retired IPS officer Vithal Jadhav, film artiste Surekha Punekar, social activists Shekhar Ambekar, Umakant Mangrule, district presidents and village sarpanches of Aam Aadmi Party from Latur and Osmanabad districts, many senior politicians and prominent persons from BJP joined the party. Maharashtra BRS leaders Sankaranna Dongde, Manik Kadam and others were also present.

