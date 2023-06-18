BRS making fast, deep inroads in Maharashtra

In the first two months of its foray into Maharashtra, BRS witnessed big influx of leaders and workers who owed their allegiance to other political parties for decades

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Updated On - 10:11 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

In the first two months of its foray into the State, the BRS witnessed an influx of leaders and workers.

Hyderabad: In a blow to entrenched political loyalties in Maharashtra, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is making fast and deep inroads in the strong holds of principal political parties. The month long membership drive of the party that got underway on May 11, as desired by the party functionaries, is being extended in view of the overwhelming response.

The party, which is going all out as part of its mission to build a massive support base in one of India’s most populous States, has already tasted the heady brew of success in the form of the enthusiastic response from the people. In the first two months of its foray into the neighbourhood, the BRS witnessed big influx of leaders and workers who owed their allegiance to other political parties for decades.

So far, over 18,000 villages have been reached out to by constituting party committees. The State has 41,000 villages and nearly 400 urban centres. The party will have its organizational committees functioning in the rest of the villages and urban centres by the end of July, senior leaders spearheading the party campaign in Maharashtra said.

The BRS can rightfully claim itself to be a formidable political force in parts of Maharashtra now. As on today, it is the only political party that is very much in the thick of organizational activity taken up on mission mode. Alarmed by the increasing presence of the BRS, existing political parties are switching over to damage control mode to safeguard their bastions.

The next one month will be crucial for the party rank and file that has been tasked with the job of positioning BRS in the new arena. Irked by the way the latest entrant on the stage has been exposing the failures of political parties that had ruled the State so far, counter campaigns are also being launched.

The BRS, which is aiming at a membership of 25 lakh to 30 lakh, may not take much time to realise this. Party flags are already flying in the heart of several villages. People identified with the village wise party panels floated for youths, women, students, tribes and SCs have been moving door to door with party campaign material and literature.

The BRS has made its entry into Maharastra with a proven record in terms of performance. Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s slogan ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ has helped greatly in connecting with the disillusioned segments in the crisis- ridden agrarian sector. Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, the hallmarks of the Telangana model, has been holding out big hope for the peasant community in distress in south east Maharashtra, says Manik Kadam, BRS Kisan Cell leader.

With the masses drifting in a big way toward the BRS, political leaders were compelled to choose the same course of action. Some 60 important leaders who have contested either in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly election and polled votes ranging from 30,000 to two lakh previously will be joining BRS in the next one month.

Their joining is likely to be timed with the inauguration of the party office at Aurangabad due in July. Leaders from Insaf Party are also in touch with the BRS leadership. A likely merger of the party could be the ultimate option, according to BRS senior leader Shankar Anna Dhondge, who is spearheading operations in the State.