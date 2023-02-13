CM KCR used budget session to criticise Modi govt: Kishan Reddy

Let the CM decide the place and time. I am ready to discuss all the issues related to the Modi government, he challenged

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:46 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of using the State Assembly as a political platform to criticise the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister instead of discussing the financial condition and issues pertaining to people of Telangana, used the Budget Session to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. “Whatever the CM spoke in the State Assembly is false and far from reality. He has no idea of the economic condition of the country. All the figures told by him are false and manipulated,” he said.

Under PM Modi the country has become the 5th fastest growing economy in the world and the IMF has recently predicted that India would be the 4th largest economy in 2027, he claimed. “All these achievements CM is not able to see. Today the entire world is appreciating India and PM Modi,”he said. The union Minister said that he was ready for discussion with the Chief Minister on the issue of the economic situation of the country and Modi government’s performances.

“Let the CM decide the place and time. I am ready to discuss all the issues related to the Modi government,” he challenged.

Expressing surprise over the Chief Minister praising the UPA government, Kishan Reddy said that the former had destroyed Congress in the State and now for political compulsion was praising them.