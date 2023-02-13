CM KCR’s visit to Kondagattu postponed to Wednesday

The decision was taken in view of the rush of devotees at Kondagattu on Tuesday, considered to be auspicious for Lord Anjayaneya

Published Date - 05:17 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s visit to Kondagattu on Tuesday, has been postponed to Wednesday. The decision was taken in view of the rush of devotees at Kondagattu on Tuesday, considered to be auspicious for Lord Anjayaneya.

The officials have already made all arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Chandrasekhar Rao has recently announced Rs 100 crore for the reconstruction of the famous Anjaneya temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district. Accordingly, he was scheduled to visit the temple on Tuesday and inspect it at the field level, before discussing with the officials to finalise the development plan.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister will go to Kondagattu temple on Wednesday and have darshan of Sri Anjaneya Swamy. He will inspect the existing facilities at Koneru Pushkarini, Kondalarayuni Gutta, Seethamma Vari Kannitidhara, Bethala Swamy temple and other places. After inspecting the temple, he will hold a review meeting with the officials in the conference hall of JNTU campus, on the temple development project which has been long overdue.

The 400-year-old temple lacks facilities and authorities have already submitted reports requesting the State government to develop the shrine. Art director and Yadadri temple architect Anand Sai visited the Kondagattu shrine on Sunday and examined the temple for the development project. A master plan would be prepared to provide all facilities to devotees by verifying survey records and discussing with priests. All developmental works would be done according to Agama Shastra, without disturbing the architectural values of the temple.