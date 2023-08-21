CM KCR’s assurance to journalists on housing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speaking to mediapersons after releasing the first list of BRS candidates.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it clear on Monday that journalists who have been spitting venom on the State and its development as a special mission would not merit any consideration for government benefits such as housing.

Talking to media persons after releasing the first list of the BRS nominees for elections 2023, he pointed out that there were two kinds of newspapers -“ Kula Patrikalu, Gula Patrikalu”. Certain dailies are with caste based agenda and some others with an itchy tendency. Puppets acting to others’ agenda cannot be considered journalists.

The journalists’ housing file is in its final stage of the process and it would be considered.