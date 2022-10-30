CM KCR’s speech: A lesson on the value of votes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s speech at Munugode on Sunday, apart from exposing the BJP’s attempts to topple the TRS government, was also a lesson on the value of the vote.

Repeatedly asking the people to go home and think carefully on what he had said, the Chief Minister said the vote was a weapon to shape one’s destiny and that one should not get carried away or swayed by all the commotion around while casting the vote.

Any negligence while exercising one’s vote could lead to a collapse of the country. All the pros and cons should be analysed thoroughly and the people should not get influenced easily by vested interests, he said, repeating ‘manchi chedu.. alochinchali’ (think carefully about the good and bad sides).

“The right choice will aid in the welfare and development of Munugode. Telangana will prosper, and eventually India,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that Munugode voters had already decided their verdict for the bypoll.

Elections come in different forms and so do political parties to influence voters. There will be a lot of noise but while casting one’s vote, but one should be cautious and should not get carried away, he reiterated.

India was a democratic country. But unless there was awareness among people, the politics of treachery and deceit would continue and extortionists would cheat people with their false promises, he said.