CM Revanth Reddy extends Sankranthi greetings

The Chief Minister wished the people to celebrate Bhogi with prosperity, Sankranti and Kanuma, which marks the beginning of lights in their life, with abundant happiness.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 09:02 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Extending Sankranthi greetings, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed hope that every house would be illuminated with new radiance.

He said the new journey of the sunshine would usher in a new beginning and the light of the development along with welfare would spread across the State.

The Chief Minister wished the people to celebrate Bhogi with prosperity, Sankranti and Kanuma, which marks the beginning of lights in their life, with abundant happiness.

“People should celebrate the festival happily by enjoying the freedom in the ‘Praja Palana’ started in Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that his government was committed to the welfare of all sections of people and lead the State on the development path.