CM Revanth Reddy visits MCRHRD, interacts with faculty

During his interaction, the Chief Minister inquired about the training being imparted to the employees, besides the institute’s functioning and operations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is focusing on streamlining the official machinery to achieve the different targets set by the government in terms of welfare and development. Ahead of this initiative, the Chief Minister visited the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCRHRDIT) here on Sunday and interacted with the faculty.

MCRHRDIT Director General Shashank Goel welcomed the Chief Minister and gave a presentation on the Institute’s operations and services. Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka), went around different blocks on the institute premises in a solar battery operated vehicle.