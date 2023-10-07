CM Yogi attends Central Zonal Council meeting held in Uttarakhand

By ANI Updated On - 09:51 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Dehradun: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 24th meeting of the Central Zonal Council held in Narendra Nagar, Tehri on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan participated in the meeting through a video conference. Additionally, Chhattisgarh’s Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu was present at the meeting as well.

In the meeting, on the call of Amit Shah, the Central Zonal Council unanimously passed a proposal to congratulate all the players with applause for winning more than 100 medals for India for the first time in the Asian Games, thereby bringing glory to the country.

The Central Zonal Council also welcomed the splendid success of Chandrayaan-3, the successful G20 Summit, and the historic Women’s Reservation Bill passed by the Parliament.

Amit Shah stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the role of zonal councils has evolved from being advisors to becoming ‘effective platforms for ‘action’.

He emphasized that Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, which are part of the Central Zonal Council, have made a significant contribution to the GDP and development of the country.

Shah noted that the states in the Council are important centres of agriculture, animal husbandry, grain production, mining, water supply, and tourism. He added that it is impossible to imagine water supply without the contributions of these states.

Discussions in the meeting included issues like banking facility for every village within a radius of 5 km, formation of two lakh new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the country, royalty and mining related issues, Kisan Credit Card, Crop Insurance Scheme, Minimum Support Price and Left Wing Extremism-affected issues like creation of basic facilities in the districts.

Additionally, specific discussions were held on topics such as cooperation, school dropout rates among children, and malnutrition.

It’s worth noting that between 2004 and 2014, there were 11 meetings of zonal councils and 14 meetings of standing committees, whereas from 2014 to 2023, there have been 25 meetings of zonal councils and 29 meetings of standing committees.

Moreover, between 2004 to 2014, a total of 570 issues were discussed, out of which 448 were resolved, while between 2014 to 2023, a total of 1315 issues were discussed, out of which 1157 issues were resolved.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Durgashankar Mishra, along with the Additional Chief Secretary, Jitendra Kumar, and the Principal Secretary for Home Affairs, Sanjay Prasad, were present. Additionally, the Union Home Secretary, the Secretary of the Inter-State Council Secretariat, and senior officials from all member states were also present at the meeting.