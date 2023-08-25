‘KCR is our CM candidate, who is yours?’ Kavitha asks Opposition

Addressing the rally at Perkit junction, Kavitha urged voters to consider their options wisely during the upcoming Assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday challenged the Opposition parties to announce their Chief Ministerial candidate in Telangana. “Our Chief Ministerial candidate is K Chandrashekhar Rao. Who is yours?” she asked during her massive rally in Armoor.

Addressing the rally at Perkit junction, Kavitha urged voters to consider their options wisely during the upcoming Assembly elections. She emphasised the BRS government’s commitment to providing uninterrupted power, in contrast to the Congress’s promise of only three hours. She also criticised the BJP’s proposal to fit meters for agricultural connections. She pointed out that the BJP had waived corporate loans worth nearly Rs.15 lakh crore but had not provided any relief to farmers.

The MLC called upon farmers to think carefully about their choices and highlighted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s dedication to their welfare. She reminded that the BRS had not only fulfilled its promises, but also had done more than it had assured the people of Telangana including creation of Aluru and Donkeshwar mandal headqarters as well as the Armoor revenue division.

Kavitha exuded confidence that the BRS, which secured 63 seats in 2014 and 88 in 2018, would emerge victorious in 100 constituencies in the State during its third term.

The BRS leader explained the sitting MLA A Jeevan Reddy’s efforts for development of the Armoor constituency. She recalled that he had been an active participant of the Telangana movement during which he stood by the red sorghum farmers in their fight for a remunerative price. She urged the people to elect him for a third term with a majority of 60,000 votes.

Kavitha asserted that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS were the true allies of the people, highlighting their commitment to development and the welfare of all communities.