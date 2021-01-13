Co-WIN software will track beneficiaries

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: One of the unique features of Covid vaccination drive is the usage of Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, the digital platform. The Co-WIN software in its earlier avatar was utilised to administer vaccines to children under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) in the country. The software will be used to track beneficiaries and provide real time information on the availability of stocks of the vaccine and even their storage temperatures. Another unique feature of the Co-WIN software is once the beneficiaries receive the vaccine shot, they will also receive a digital vaccination certificate in their registered mobile phone number.

Glitches in Co-WIN software

During the recent dry-run of Covid vaccines, health authorities encountered several software glitches while implementing the software. Similar reports of teething difficulties were also reported in other Indian metros including Chennai and Bengaluru. Authorities faced difficulties with pin codes of beneficiaries in the Co-WIN software.

“The beneficiaries are getting jumbled from neighbouring facilities and also from neighbouring districts. The software was not getting updated quickly and names of all the planned beneficiaries were not getting uploaded,” health officials said.

