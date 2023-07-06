Coaching Beyond emerges champions of Women’s T-20 tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Coaching beyond team members with their trophies after the win.

Hyderabad: Coaching Beyond emerged champions of the Women’s T-20 tournament for 15+ age group organised by Nexgen Residential Cricket Academy, Thumukunta, Hyderabad.

Batting first, Coaching Beyond posted 155/2 in 20 overs with the help of G Kavyasree 58 and Tanuja Vaishnav’s 30-run knocks. In reply, Nexgen Champs scored 71/9 in 14.4 overs when rain interrupted the match to help Coaching Beyond win the match by D/L method.

Brief Scores: Coaching Beyond 155/2 in 20 overs (Kavyasree 58, Tanuja Vaishnav 30) bt Nexgen Champs 71/9 in 14.4 overs (Jasmine Gill 3/13, Srujna 3/23) by D/L method.

Awards: Best Bowler: Bhogi Sravani, Best Wicket Keeper: Anuradha Nayak, Best Batter: G Kavyasree, Most Valuable Player of the Tournament: G Kavyasree.

