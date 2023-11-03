Coal miner killed as bike rams into island in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:24 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A 25-year old coal miner was killed when a two-wheeler he was riding rammed into an under-construction island at Laxmi Talkies Chowrasta here on Thursday night.

Mancherial Inspector M Raju said that Venkata Sai from Mandamarri town received fatal injuries and suffered profuse bleeding when the motorbike dashed against the island at around 11. 30 pm. He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment after an hour.

Motorists staged a dharna demanding the removal of the island which was causing road mishaps. Sai, however, was suspected to be in an inebriated condition, resulting in the mishap.