Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Rishabh bowls Hyderabad to crushing victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Rishab Baslas

Hyderabad: Rishab Baslal wreaked havoc with a 7/51 bowling figures as Hyderabad crushed Nagaland by an innings and 206 runs on the third day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 515/3, Hyderabad declared their innings at 577/6 to take a commanding lead of 402 runs. Overnight batter K Himateja added 21 runs before being lbw for 242 runs. Nagaland, in their second innings, were all out for 196 runs in 54 overs with Hem top-scoring with 70. Ashwad Rajiv shared the spoils with Baslas with 3/63 bowling figures.

Brief Scores: Nagaland 175 & 196 in 54 overs (Hem 70; Rishab Baslas 7/51, Ashwad Rajiv 3/63) lost to Hyderabad 577/6d (HK Simha 259, K Himateja 242; Raja Swarnkar 4/113).