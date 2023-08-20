Collective efforts helped TS progress, says CM

Stating that Telangana secured the top position in terms of per capita income, per capita power utilisation and also sustainable development, Chandrashekhar Rao felt that intellectuals and progressive people should not relax.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Kcr

Suryapet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana had become a hunger-free and zero-fluorosis State with suicides by farmers also being reduced. He credited it to the collective efforts of elected representatives and officials in successful implementation of progressive initiatives of the State government.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday after inaugurating the State’s 23rd Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) at Suryapet, constructed with Rs.64.94 crore, the Chief Minister said Telangana, which was formed amid lot of doubts and distress, had overcome all the challenges and emerged as a frontrunner in multiple sectors, and in fact, setting an example for other States.

“Political and official delegations from many States are appreciating the IDOCs being constructed in Telangana. They are acknowledging that even their Assembly and Secretariat buildings are not as good as our IDOCs. The credit for constructing such impressive buildings should be given to the officials,” he said.

He reminded that with successful implementation of schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Telangana was declared as a zero-fluorosis State by the Centre.

Stating that Telangana secured the top position in terms of per capita income, per capita power utilisation and also sustainable development, Chandrashekhar Rao felt that intellectuals and progressive people should not relax. Instead, they must continue their quest for excellence and strive to reduce the socio-economic disparities and differences between people in the State.

“I am proud to say that there is no hungry person in Telangana. We eradicated the fluorosis problem with successful implementation of Mission Bhagiratha,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the state of art buildings of the Suryapet Government Medical College, the Integrated Vegetable and Meat Market and the Office of the Superintendent of Police at Suryapet.

The Chief Minister, who reached Suryapet at 1.30 pm, was welcomed by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy welcomed him at the helipad at the SV College in the town.

Medical students showered flower petals on the Chief Minister’s convoy standing on both sides of the road in the campus of the Medical College, as he reached there to inaugurate the building that was constructed with Rs.500 crore.

After inaugurating the Integrated Vegetable and Meat Market, which was constructed with Rs.30 crore, the Chief Minister interacted with the horticulture farmers, who were allocated stalls in the market. He enquired about the variety of vegetables grown by them and also about their income from the crops.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed BRS office building on Kuda Kuda road in the town.

Ministers G Jagdish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials accompanied him.