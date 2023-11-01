Collector Gautham takes part in SVEEP activity draws wall paintings in Madhira

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:25 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Khammam: District Election Officer and Collector VP Gautham called upon all the voters in the district exercise their right to vote in the coming Assembly elections,

As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme the Collector inspected the wall paintings being drawn by students of schools and colleges on the walls of a road over bridge (RoB) in Madhira town to create awareness among voters on Wednesday.

The Collector, putting his artistic skills to work, painted some drawings on the wall.

Speaking on the occasion, he said voter awareness paintings should be drawn on both sides of the RoB. He asked the students whether they had the right to vote or not and said that those who have the right to vote must cast their vote on November 30.

Students should understand the importance of voting and every student should educate their family, friends and all the people around them to vote freely and fairly without giving in to money, alcohol or any other temptations, Gautham suggested.

He said that there should be a discussion on the significance of voting in the villages. The students and public should download the cViGIL App. If they notice money and liquor distribution or any other such incidents should be brought to the attention of the authorities through the app, he noted.

Later in the day the Collector inspected the training programme organised for Madhira constituency polling officers at Tella Vasantaiah Memorial Government High School in Madhira and Wyra constituency polling officers at Government High School in Wyra.