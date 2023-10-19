TPCC OBC Cell urges the party high command to stick to Udaipur declaration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Suryapet: TPCC OBC Cell state chairman Thandu Srinivas Yadav on Thursday urged the party high command to stick to Udaipur declaration and provide opportunity to BC leaders from three assembly constituencies in each Lok sabha segment in the ensuing elections to Telangana State Legislative Assembly.

Speaking at a media conference here, Srinivas Yadav said that the Congress high command should provide opportunities to the BC leaders in the ensuing elections as there was no dearth of capable people from the community to win in the elections. He reminded that BC leaders have been working for Congress and even sacrificed their opportunities to obey the decision of the party high commend.

He opined that BC leaders should be provided opportunities for the Congress to come to power in Telangana, which was accorded statehood by Sonia Gandhi. He pointed out that BRS provided opportunity to leaders from the yadav community from two assembly constituencies and provided opportunities to a Yadav leader as Rajya Sabha members from Suryapet district.