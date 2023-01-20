Collector makes surprise visit to Kanti Velugu camp in Siddipet

Siddipet: Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil has called upon the elected representatives to ensure each and every person visit the Kanti Velugu camp in their respective wards. Patil has suggested the ward members in Grama Panchayats spread awareness of the camp through loudspeakers in their respective wards to make the programme successful.

Talking to the elected representatives during a surprise visit to the second phase of Kanti Velugu camp at Ahmedipur village in Gajwel Mandal on Thursday, the Collector further asked the MPDOs, MPOs, and other Mandal level officials to involve SHG women, and Anganwadi workers actively so that they will ensure the camps is 100 per cent success.