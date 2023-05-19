Collector stresses for timely completion of medical college construction

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:59 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka inspecting the medical college construction works on Thorrur road on Friday.

Mahbubabad: District Collector K Shashanka has instructed officials concerned to ensure the timely completion of the ongoing construction work at the government medical college. He along with concerned officials inspected the site on Thorrur road here on Friday.

During the visit, the Collector emphasized the importance of completing the works by the end of July by speeding up works without compromising on the quality. The 700-bed medical college, spanning 30 acres, aims to cater to the healthcare needs of the disadvantaged sections of the district. He also said that the medical college will serve as a catalyst for rapid development in the region.

College Principal Dr Venkateswarlu, District Hospitals Coordination Officer Srinivas, R&B official Taneshwar, TSMIDC official Uma Mahesh, Tahsildar Emmanuel, and others were present.