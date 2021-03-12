College staff laud CM KCR for PRC hike

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Nizamabad: Degree college teaching and non-teaching staff performed ksheerabhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Bheemgal Degree College for assuring to increase the retirement age and PRC benefits up to 29 per cent. On Friday, degree college staff poured milk at the college premises and raised slogans in support of the Chief Minister.

On the occasion, degree college Principle Abba Chiranjeevi said that recently Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had conducted meeting with the employees and teachers at Hyderabad and assured them to fulfill their demands, besides promising to implement a minimum time scale for contract employees.

He expressed hope that the Chief Minister will give clarity on PRC in the Assembly meetings on 19th or 20th March and expressed happiness over the assurance. Senior faculty members V Krishnadas, teaching and non-teaching staff were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .