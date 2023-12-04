Trio nabbed in illegal camel slaughter in Hyderabad; four camels rescued

The arrested persons are Mohd Ismail (30), a beef shop owner from Hakimpet Kunta in Tolichowki, Mohd Salman (23), a meat shop worker and resident of Tolichowki and Siraj Khan (40), a construction worker from Hakimpet Kunta.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Task Force nabbed three persons on charges of illegal possession of camels for the purpose of slaughtering them at Hakimpet Kunta on Sunday. The police managed to rescue four camels and in the process also seized butcher knives and other related material.

The arrested persons are Mohd Ismail (30), a beef shop owner from Hakimpet Kunta in Tolichowki, Mohd Salman (23), a meat shop worker and resident of Tolichowki and Siraj Khan (40), a construction worker from Hakimpet Kunta.

Also Read UAE man held for stealing camel as gift for girlfriend

According to the police, Ismail who earlier worked in a beef shop is currently running his own business at Paramount Colony. He along with his associates planned to sell camel meat to customers and gain easy money.

For this, they contacted one Shyam, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh three months ago and purchased total of seven camels from him.

“Of them, they had already slaughtered three animals and sold the meat for about Rs.400 per kg for customers. The remaining animals were kept illegally at an open place near Hakimpet Kunta waiting for an opportunity to slaughter them too,” said a senior police official.

Following a tip-off, the Task Force raided the location and nabbed the trio apart from rescuing the animals and seizing other material. The suspects were handed over to the Filmnagar police for further necessary action.

Police said it was illegal to slaughter any kind of animal except permitted by the law.

It is advised to people that the possession of camels for the purpose of slaughter is illegal, if any one contravenes they will be booked cases under relevant acts, they warned.