‘Complete work on SCCL’s 76 MW solar power plant by June’

The plants include a 22.5 MW plant in Kothagudem area, another 10.5 MW plant in the same area, an 11 MW plant at Chennur, and a 22 MW plant on open cast-1 overburden dump in Ramagundam-3 area

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has asked officials to complete work on the 76 MW solar power plant by June.

Sridhar, who held a review meeting on solar plant projects here on Wednesday, said that out of the total 300 MW capacity plants construction undertaken by the company, 9 plants with a capacity of 224 MW were completed and the remaining five plants with a capacity of 76 MW would be completed by May and connected to Transco in June.

The plants to be completed by June, include a 22.5 MW plant in Kothagudem area, another 10.5 MW plant in the same area, an 11 MW plant at Chennur, and a 22 MW plant on open cast-1 overburden dump in Ramagundam-3 area. In addition to these, the construction of another 10 MW floating solar plant to be built on the same reservoir would be completed in addition to the 5 MW floating solar plant already started on the water reservoir of Singareni Thermal Power Station, he said.