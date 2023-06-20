Computer Champs to teach basic computer education to students: KTR

Computer Champs programme will initially be implemented in 60 schools in the district, benefitting approximately 12,000 students from Classes 6 to 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Rajanna-Sircilla: From catching them young, Telangana is now training them young. In a crucial move to equip government school students with fundamental computer skills, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched ‘Computer Champs’, an innovative initiative to be piloted in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

The programme will initially be implemented in 60 schools in the district, benefitting approximately 12,000 students from Classes 6 to 10.

The district administration signed an agreement with the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for this, after which teachers were first trained on effectively teaching basic computer lessons, including MS Office and other relevant applications.

“The Education and IT departments will jointly scale up the programme to implement it across all 26,000 government schools in the State in a phased manner,” the Minister said after inaugurating the renovated Zilla Parishad High School in Yellareddypet.

Rajanna-Sircilla, which has been in the leading position on several fronts at the State and national levels, will be a role model for hosting top-quality government educational institutions, he said, adding that the State government was interlinking all 26,000 government schools with the T-Fibre Grid, thereby providing broadband internet connectivity to every classroom. This would enable students from remote schools to attend expert lectures delivered in Hyderabad or any location in the world.

Highlighting the significance of the classroom as a hub of knowledge, Rama Rao emphasised that the four walls of the classroom were key to deciding the future of the country. He also asked the Police department to conduct self-defence training programmes for girl students in all schools in Rajanna-Sircilla.

The Minister, who urged public representatives, including sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs, to take the initiative in bolstering enrollment rates in government schools, said the State government had launched the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. The initiative aims to develop all schools in three phases, with 9,000 schools targeted in each phase, by fulfilling 12 essential components. Around 9,000 schools will be ready by August this year in the first phase.

Expressing disappointment over local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s lack of contribution to the district’s development, he said despite the BJP being in power at the Centre, neither a Navodaya school nor any other educational institution was sanctioned to the district. He also challenged the MP to get an IIIT, two colleges or industries and a Mega Powerloom Cluster to Sircilla sanctioned from the Centre to the district.