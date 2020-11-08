Congress announces manifesto committee for GHMC polls

The committee will prepare a manifesto for the ensuing elections after consulting important party leaders of GHMC area

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday announced a 13-member manifesto committee for GHMC elections under the Chairmanship of Marri Shashidhar Reddy.

The committee will prepare a manifesto for the ensuing elections after consulting important party leaders of GHMC area. They are expected to finalise, print 500 copies and keep the social media content ready by November 21. The AICC in charge Manickam Tagore will release the manifesto on November 23.

Dasoju Sravan (convener), M Kodanda Reddy, J Geetha Reddy, A Shyam Mohan, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, G Niranjan, SA Sohail, S Ramulu Naik, N Preetham, Kethuri Venkatesh, Venkat Girijala and Mogilla Raji Reddy are the members of the committee.

