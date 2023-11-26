Congress backtracking on Rythu Bharosa promise?

The Congress leader’s video is going viral on social media platforms with many questioning the double standards of the party, especially after announcing that both land owning farmers and tenant farmers would be given the assistance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: Is the Congress backtracking on its assurance of the Rythu Bharosa input subsidy for farmers even before the elections? Well, going by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks, things appear to be moving in that direction.

Copying the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’s flagship programme Rythu Bandhu, the Congress under its manifesto had announced what it called Indiramma Rythu Bharosa for farmers. Under the programme, the Congress promised to provide both land-owning farmers and tenant farmers Rs.15,000 per acre per annum.

However, Revanth Reddy is now making contradictory and confusing statements on the party manifesto. In an interview with former MLC Professor K Nageshwar, when he was asked whether both farmers and tenant farmers would be given financial assistance, the TPCC president replied: “There will be no overlap. If the assistance is deposited in one account, it will not be deposited in another account,” he said, indicating that either a land-owning farmer would get the assistance or the tenant farmer, but not both.

The Congress leader’s video is going viral on social media platforms with many questioning the double standards of the party, especially after announcing that both land owning farmers and tenant farmers would be given the assistance.

Social media influencer Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy said on X: “Big breaking. Farm input assistance will be given to either the farmer, who owns the land or the tenant farmer, who tills the land but not for both…”