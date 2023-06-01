‘Congress, BJP celebrating Formation Day to get political mileage’

Speaking to the media at his camp office, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said Congress and BJP have no moral right to celebrate Telangana formation day

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday alleged that decision of Congress and BJP to celebrate Telangana formation day on June 2 was also a drama of the two national parties to get the votes in next elections.

Speaking to the media at his camp office here, Jagadish Reddy said that both the parties have been working with a single target to come to power in the state in the next elections and also indulged in unethical politics in this regard. He reminded that the leaders of these two national parties have been indulging in mudslinging against BRS government and levelling baseless allegations against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to tarnish his image.

He made it clear that BJP, which failed to develop the country and the Congress, which failed to play an opposition role, have no moral right to celebrate any success. The formation of Telangana state was a success of Telangana agitators. These two political parties have no moral right to celebrate Telangana formation day. The leaders of Congress and BJP stepped back when the TRS called for resignation of MLA and MP from Telangana to mount pressure on UPA government on the formation of Telangana state during Telangana agitation.

He pointed out that the BJP government merged seven mandals of Telangana into Andhra Pradesh immediately after coming to power at the centre. union Minister G Kishan Reddy has no moral right to talk about Telangana formation day celebrations.

He said that the state government was decided to hold decennial celebrations of Telangana state formation day on a grand scale to highlight the development achieved by the state in the last nine years. The state was also stood in top in the country in the welfare of the people, he added. Later, he also examined the arrangements taken up to start boating facility in Saddala cheruvu.

