Congress, BJP indulging in Goebbel’s propaganda: Harish

Addressing an election rally in the constituency, Harish Rao said the people of Dubbak, however, will not heed their words since reality is quite different

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday accused the Congress and BJP of indulging in Goebbel’s propaganda in a bid to mislead the voters of Dubbak Assembly constituency.

Addressing an election rally in the constituency, Harish Rao said the people of Dubbak, however, will not heed their words since reality is quite different.

Stating that Congress government used to supply power to farm sector only in the nights, the Minister said the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasehkar Rao was providing free power round the clock to farmers in the State while the BJP government at the Centre was forcing the State government to install electricity meters on agriculture pumpsets.

He said the Centre was luring States to install meters by offering some additional funds, and observed that Andhra Pradesh had initiated the process in Srikakulam. “On the other hand, Chandrashekhar Rao has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the move,” he said.

Predicting the election outcome, Harish Rao said both parties will forfeit their deposits since they had no presence in the constituency except on social media.

Accompanied by Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy, TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha campaigned across the constituency on Friday, attracting huge crowds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .