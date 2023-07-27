Congress calls for protest at GHMC on Friday, BRS questions motive

Congress party leaders have been instructed to assemble at Gun Park by 11 am and rally would be taken out to GHMC office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

File Photo: A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy has instructed the party leaders to lay siege to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Friday charging that the State government had failed in addressing the people’s woes due to heavy rains.

Party leaders have been instructed to assemble at Gun Park by 11 am and rally would be taken out to GHMC office.

Countering the Congress party’s protest, BRS Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan questioned the motive behind the protest. Was it being called for addressing citizens issues or to derive political mileage, he questioned.

“At a time, when political leaders should initiate relief operations, Revanth Reddy called for protests. Congress is stooping to a new low and resorting to cheap politics even during natural calamities,” Sravan said in a statement.

Also Read KTR calls on BRS cadre to extend support in rain-affected areas