Congress failed to fulfill poll promises: Balka Suman

He demanded the government to extend a bonus of Rs.500 on the minimum support price offered to Yasangi crops.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 07:28 PM

Mancherial: BRS district president Balka Suman said the Congress had failed to keep its poll promises even after four months in office. He along with Peddapalli BRS nominee Koppula Eshwar addressed the media here on Monday.

Suman alleged that funds to the tune of Rs 7,700 crore, deposited by the previous BRS government in banks was illegally transferred to firms owned by ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Suman said the government had failed to support 209 farmers, who died by suicide due to losses in farming caused by erratic power supply while many auto-rickshaw drivers were forced to end their lives after the introduction of the free travel scheme for women.

He also lashed out at the government for not implementing KCR Kits, Kalyana Laxmi and the promised crop loan waiver.