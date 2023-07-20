Congress governments not implementing free power in any state: Energy Minister

Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said 24 hour free power supply to agriculture was not being provided in any of the Congress-ruled States

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said 24 hour free power supply to agriculture was not being provided in any of the Congress-ruled States.

Speaking at a meeting of farmers held at the Rythu Vedika at Huzurnagar, Jagadish Reddy said farmers were well aware about the power cuts, power holidays and electricity tariff hikes that caused losses to them during the earlier Congress regime. Reminding the statement of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on free power to agriculture sector, he said it was actually the policy of the Congress. He termed the Congress an anti-farmer party.

Pointing out that free power to agriculture was not being implemented by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh despite surplus electricity generation, he said a slip of the tongue by Revanth Reddy had exposed the real colors of the Congress. Unable to reply to the questions raised by BRS leaders, Revanth

Reddy was using abusive language against them. This was unbecoming of a leader, he added.

The Minister also said welfare schemes including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hour free power to agriculture and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes would be withdrawn if the Congress came to power.