BRS slams Congress on power issue

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:20 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: Launching a high voltage attack on the Congress Party leadership in state, the Minister for Power, G Jagadish Reddy and the Minister for Agriculture, S Niranjan Reddy held the failure of the previous Congress regime to manage the power sector and its political meddling squarely responsible for the power crisis stalked the undivided state before bifurcation.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Palla Rajeswear Reddy, MLC, they said the Congress leaders were turning rather increasingly envious of the 24 hour power supply introduced and streamlined by the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao breathing life into agriculture sector. Telangana was the only state in the country where farmers were supported with an unfailing network of free and quality power supply and people in rest of the country were demanding the same.

They wondered as to why the Congress Party which was in power in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka could not roll out free power so far for farmers along with pro-farmers policies being implemented by the BRS government in Telangana. They pointed out that Chhattisgarh had surplus power generation and it had preferred the option of selling surplus power to other states instead of giving round the clock supply, an initiate proved successful in Telangana state.

Round the clock free power given to over 30 lakh pump sets in the state that bailed out the farmers helping them in reviving their dwindled fortunes. Reacting to the allegations of corruption in power purchases, the Ministers said the power purchases were solely an online affair. Accusations being made by the Congress leaders on this count smacks of their ignorance. They have been frequenting vainly to power sub stations to know for themselves the hours of power supply being given daily, but they drew a blank in their mission, they averred. (EOM)