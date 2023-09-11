Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Norwegian lawmakers in Oslo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called on Norwegian lawmakers including former Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Oslo

By ANI Published Date - 11:27 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called on Norwegian lawmakers including former Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Oslo

Oslo: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on Norwegian lawmakers including former Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Oslo. The Congress MP is on a tour of Europe, organised by the Indian Overseas Congress.

Taking to social media platform, X, Congress wrote, “Shri @RahulGandhi had a fruitful meeting with Erna Solberg, an MP and former Prime Minister of Norway, and Sverre Myrli, an MP who is also a member of the Asia delegation and the Standing Committee on Business and Industry.” Earlier on Friday, Rahul addressed a press briefing at the Brussels Press Club in Belgium.

He said that the opposition’s bloc–Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance– understands India’s relations with Russia, and contended they would by and large agree with the country’s position on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“I think the Opposition, by and large, would agree with India’s current position on the conflict (between Russia and Ukraine). We have a relationship with Russia. I don’t think the Opposition would have a different position than what the Government is currently proposing, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, when he was asked to respond to rising crude oil sales to India when the West has put sanctions on Russia. India has been buying Russian crude oil at discounts.

India on several occasions maintained that its oil imports will be determined by its national interest and keeping in mind its large consumer base.

Also, India’s position has been that Russia needs to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi meets Sharad Pawar